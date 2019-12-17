Man accused of killing 82-year-old Scarborough man in his front yard

A Freeport man was arrested Tuesday morning for allegedly stabbing an 82-year-old man in the front yard of his Scarborough home.

Quinton Hanna, 22, was charged with murder in the death of James Pearson, Maine State Police Lt. Mark Holmquist said Tuesday during a 1 p.m. press conference at the Scarborough police station.

Pearson, 82, was in the front yard of his Beech Ridge Road home about 8:15 a.m. Sunday when Hanna attacked. Holmquist said that the Maine medical examiner’s office determined Pearson was stabbed to death.

Neither Pearson nor Hanna knew one another, Holmquist said.

Hanna was arrested at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset, where he was being held in connection with an attack on a West Bath woman on Sunday morning, Holmquist said. That woman remains hospitalized.

Hanna was charged with attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault, unlawful sexual contact, robbery, criminal restraint, burglary and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon in that case, Holmquist said.

He is also suspected in another attack on Saturday night in Freeport where a homeowner was stabbed, according to Holmquist.