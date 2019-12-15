Portland
December 15, 2019
Portland Latest News | Impeachment | Bangor Metro | S.B. Walker | Today's Paper
Portland

Scarborough man dies after attack in his front yard

Dreamstime | TNS
Dreamstime | TNS
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff

A Scarborough man died on Sunday after police say he was attacked in his front yard.

James Pearson, 82, was in the front yard of his Beech Ridge Road home about 8:15 a.m. when an unknown person attacked him, according to Stephen McCausland, a spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Pearson was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he was pronounced dead, McCausland said.

McCausland said that residents in the area should remain aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity. Anyone with information can contact the Maine State Police at 624-7076 and the Scarborough Police Department at 883-6361.

The attack remains under investigation.


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like