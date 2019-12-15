Scarborough man dies after attack in his front yard

A Scarborough man died on Sunday after police say he was attacked in his front yard.

James Pearson, 82, was in the front yard of his Beech Ridge Road home about 8:15 a.m. when an unknown person attacked him, according to Stephen McCausland, a spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Pearson was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he was pronounced dead, McCausland said.

McCausland said that residents in the area should remain aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity. Anyone with information can contact the Maine State Police at 624-7076 and the Scarborough Police Department at 883-6361.

The attack remains under investigation.