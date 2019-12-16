Police investigating whether Scarborough homicide is connected to other incidents

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Following a Sunday morning homicide at a Christmas tree farm, investigators say several other police agencies have shared information about “incidents” that took place over the weekend in their communities that may relate to the death of 82-year-old James Pearson, who was attacked at his Beech Ridge Farm home.

Investigators also have received leads from the public, conducted numerous interviews and evidence has been taken to the State Police Crime Lab in Augusta for examination, police said. Police did not provide any further information about the other alleged weekend incidents.

Pearson’s wife was home during the attack and she administered aid to him before he was transported to the hospital. Before Pearson died, he told his wife that he did not know his attacker, Lt. Mark Holmquist of Maine State Police said.

The attack occurred in broad daylight on a picturesque rural road. The Pearsons’ neighbors were shaken by the news.

“It was a very stressful day,” said Bridget Sullivan, who owns nearby Beech Ridge Barn, a wedding rental facility less than a mile from the attack. “He was a great guy,” she said.

Sullivan said that she and her family were on their way to get a Christmas tree from Pearson at 9 a.m. Sunday when they saw police.

“Everyone knew him,” said Tom Kennie, owner of TK Power Equipment in Saco, who described Pearson as very kind and direct whenever he’d come in for farm equipment repairs. “It’s not like anyone had a vendetta or anything,” Kennie said.

Maine State Police say they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

An autopsy on Pearson began Monday at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Maine State Police Department at 207-624-7076 or the Scarborough Police Department at 207-883-6361.