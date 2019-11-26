2 New Englanders, 2 Spaniards among UMaine women’s basketball signees

A Maine standout and two more players from Spain are among five women who have signed National Letters of Intent to play basketball at the University of Maine starting next fall.

Head coach Amy Vachon on Tuesday announced that Lexi Mittelstadt of Wilton, Alba Orois, Olivia Rockwood, Lara Sanchez and Katie White will join the Black Bears.

“We are excited about this class as we strive to continue the success we have had over the last five years,” Vachon said. “We feel confident each of these young women will contribute to our program on the court, in the classroom and in the community.”

Mittelstadt is a 5-foot-8 guard who plays at Mt. Blue High School in Farmington, where she is a three-year captain. Last season, she led the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference North ranks in scoring (20 points per game), 3-pointers and assists average.

The KVAC first-team choice also plays for the Blue Wave AAU club and earned All-Tournament honors while helping her team capture the Zero Gravity National Championship.

UMaine, which is being led again this season by senior guard Blanca Millan of Spain, is set to welcome two more players from that country. Alba Orois is a 5-7 guard from Mollet del Valles who has been a member of four Champions of Spain winning teams and twice was named best passer in those tournaments.

Lara Sanchez is a 6-foot forward from Barcelona. She was a three-year captain for Fedac Amilcar Barcelona and was the 3-point shooting champion in 2016 at the Zarabasket Tournament.

Sanchez helped Spain finish second at the 2017 U16 European Championships and was a 2018 national champion with Femeni Sant Adria. She also is a five-team 3-on-3 titlist.

UMaine has mined New England for another player, 5-5 guard Olivia Rockwood of Windsor, Vermont. The three-year captain at Windsor High School was a Vermont Gatorade Player of the Year finalist and a three-time USA Today Vermont Player of the Year.

Last season, Rockwood earned Burlington Free Press all-league first-team recognition while averaging 21.3 points per game. In the second game of her junior season, she became Windsor’s first girl 1,000-point career scorer.

Rockwood averaged 19.7 points as a freshman and 21 points as a sophomore.

UMaine went to the Mid-Atlantic region to find 6-2 forward Katie White of La Plata, Maryland. The two-year captain also plays for the Fairfax Stars team that produced former Black Bears star Liz Wood.

Last winter, she averaged 10 points and 15 rebounds, shooting 70 percent from the floor and 70 percent from the free-throw line. She has led her league in blocked shots each of the last three seasons and is a two-time all-county honorable mention.