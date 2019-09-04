UMaine women’s basketball team lands 6-foot-2 center from Maryland

The Virginia-based Fairfax Stars AAU basketball program, which has already sent two players to the University of Maine, is going to put another one in Black Bear colors beginning in the fall of 2020.

Katie White of La Plata, Maryland, a 6-foot-2 center who plays for the Stars’ Under 17 Nike EYBL team, has verbally committed to attend UMaine on a basketball scholarship.

White chose UMaine over Towson and the United States Air Force Academy.

“I loved the coaches, the campus and the players,” White said. “I don’t know how to explain it but when I met everyone, I felt this is where I was supposed to be.

“I am very excited,” she added.

UMaine previously had recruited Fairfax Stars Liz Wood, who scored 1,462 points from 2012-2016, and Maeve Carroll, who is a junior on this year’s team.

Fairfax coach Aggie McCormick, who also coached Wood and Carroll, said White has the potential to be an impact freshman at UMaine.

“She had a double-double every game for me this season,” McCormick said, referring to 10 or more points and rebounds. “She is so consistent. She rebounds the ball very well, she can hit a 3-[pointer] or score inside and it’s amazing how many shots she blocked.”

White said her shot-blocking ability can be traced to her volleyball background.

“She is a very smart player who understands the game,” McCormick added. “She is a real good kid who works really hard.”

McCormick also said White is a gamer.

“One time, she dove for a loose ball on the court and she and a teammate hit heads. She got some stitches but [eventually] came back on the floor,” McCormick said.

White played on a Fairfax team that included Saylor Poffenbarger, who committed to powerhouse Connecticut. Poffenbarger and another Stars teammate, Kira Rice, played for the United States Under-16 team.

“Playing against great players makes you a better player,” White said.

White, who is a senior at St. Mary’s Ryken High School in Leonardtown, Maryland, was an All-County selection last season after being an honorable mention her first two seasons. She plays in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference.

She averaged 10 points and 15 rebounds while shooting 72 percent from the floor and 70 percent from the free-throw line.

White, who can score with both hands, considers herself more of a defensive player and said in preparation for coming to UMaine, she wants to focus on her offensive game.

She also said she wouldn’t mind growing another inch or two.

“My mother [Katrina Robertson] grew a couple of inches in college,” said White, who turns 18 in November.

White’s participation at UMaine will be contingent upon her acceptance into the school and meeting NCAA eligibility requirements.