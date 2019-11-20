Hancock
November 20, 2019
Hancock Latest News | Madawaska Football | Bangor Metro | Deer Hunting | Today's Paper
Hancock

Bucksport woman who was missing 8 days has been charged with arson

Courtesy of the Bucksport Police Department
Courtesy of the Bucksport Police Department
Aza Jerome, who was missing for eight days after a fire at her house on Town Farm Road in Bucksport, was charged with arson late Tuesday night.
By Nick Sambides Jr., BDN Staff
Updated:

A Bucksport woman who walked away from her burning home last week and was missing for eight days has been charged with setting the fire to the home she shares with her husband, state police said Wednesday.

Aza Jerome Vasylyk, 56, was charged with arson after she was discovered in Orland at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Her arrest came late Tuesday night after she was released from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where she had been evaluated, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

A worker at the Craig Brook National Fish Hatchery found and detained her, Bucksport Deputy Police Chief David E. Winchester said. The fish hatchery is 12 miles from her home on Town Farm Road in Bucksport.

Investigators with the Maine fire marshal’s office said the fire caused $50,000 in damage to the house and was set inside the home. A second fire was set in a shed on the property, McCausland said.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like