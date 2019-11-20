Bucksport woman who was missing 8 days has been charged with arson

A Bucksport woman who walked away from her burning home last week and was missing for eight days has been charged with setting the fire to the home she shares with her husband, state police said Wednesday.

Aza Jerome Vasylyk, 56, was charged with arson after she was discovered in Orland at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Her arrest came late Tuesday night after she was released from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where she had been evaluated, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

A worker at the Craig Brook National Fish Hatchery found and detained her, Bucksport Deputy Police Chief David E. Winchester said. The fish hatchery is 12 miles from her home on Town Farm Road in Bucksport.

Investigators with the Maine fire marshal’s office said the fire caused $50,000 in damage to the house and was set inside the home. A second fire was set in a shed on the property, McCausland said.