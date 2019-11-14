Woman missing and man arrested after fire damages Bucksport house

Bucksport police are looking for a woman who has gone missing after her house caught fire.

Aza Jerome, 56, was last seen Monday, Nov. 11, at her house on Town Farm Road, according to a post on the Bucksport Police Department’s Facebook page. She has been missing since her house was damaged in a fire, according to the department.

She may have left the house on foot, but police are not sure which direction she may have gone. Originally from Ukraine, Jerome does not fluently speak English and may be timid if approached, police said.

According to a report in the Ellsworth American weekly newspaper, an official with the town’s fire department said the fire started in an outbuilding on the property and caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to the house.

The American also reported that the owner of the house, Timothy Jerome, 61, was arrested on charges of refusing to submit and obstructing government administration after he allegedly refused to “comply with some of our demands and had to be removed,” Sean Geagan, the town’s public safety director, told the newspaper. Timothy Jerome has since been released on bailed from Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth, according to jail records.

Anyone who may have seen Aza Jerome is asked to contact the Bucksport Police Department at 207-469-7951 or their local law enforcement agency.