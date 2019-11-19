Missing Bucksport woman found in Orland

A Bucksport woman who has been missing since her home caught fire last week was found late Tuesday afternoon, ending an eight-day search.

Aza Jerome Vasylyk was discovered in Orland at 4:30 p.m. A worker at the Craig Brook National Fish Hatchery found and detained her, Bucksport Deputy Police Chief David E. Winchester said.

Vasylyk, a 56-year-old Ukraine native, walked away from the fire at her Town Farm Road home on Nov. 11. Two hunters in Orland reported seeing her in the area of Great Pond Mountain near Fish Hatchery Road and called 911 on Monday morning, but a six-hour search failed to locate her.

Vasylyk’s stepdaughter, Samantha Bishop, described the news as a profound relief.

“Thank God. Thank God,” Bishop said.

Vasylyk was last seen in Bucksport walking on Route 15 near Kinney Drive headed toward downtown on Nov. 11 after the fire at the house she shares with her husband, Timothy Jerome. Investigators won’t know what caused the fire until they interview Vasylyk, said Sgt. Joel Davis of the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Bishop and her father, Timothy Jerome, had been deeply worried about his wife since her disappearance. They visited the heavily damaged home every day following the fire in hopes of seeing her, Bishop said.

Bishop said she suspects that her stepmother was given a terrific shock by the fire. The situation has been “very traumatic emotionally.”

“The house needs some work. It is fixable,” Bishop said. “He has a lot of windows to replace, but it is still standing. The house is salvageable.”