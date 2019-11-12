Investigators: Augusta couple’s deaths were a murder-suicide

AUGUSTA, Maine — Investigators say a Maine man fatally stabbed his girlfriend and then took his own life when police arrived at their apartment in Augusta.

State police said Tuesday that 30-year-old Eric Ryan shot himself after officers knocked on the door.

They say his body was found Monday evening in a bathroom. Police found 30-year-old Loryn McCollett dead of stab wounds in her bed.

State police are assisting the Augusta Police Department in the investigation.