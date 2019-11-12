2 found dead in Augusta apartment

A man and woman were found dead Monday afternoon in an Augusta apartment.

Police officers went to a Northern Avenue apartment for a wellness check about 1:30 p.m. when they knocked on the door and heard a gunshot from inside, according to Katy England, a spokeswoman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The officers entered the apartment and found a dead man before finding a dead woman in another room, England said.

England said the Augusta Police Department requested that the Maine State Police assist with the investigation. Augusta police and state police worked the scene throughout the night.

An autopsy was scheduled for either Tuesday or Wednesday, England said.

Augusta police Chief Jared Mills said there is no threat to the public.

Police have not identified the man or woman. No information about their relationship or what prompted police to go to the Northern Avenue apartment Monday afternoon has been released.

England said no further information is being released at this time.