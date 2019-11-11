Storm will dump up to a foot of snow over parts of Maine

A storm moving into Maine will dump up to a foot of snow over parts of the state Monday evening into Tuesday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Tuesday for much of the state, except the western mountains and Aroostook County, where a winter storm warning is in place, and the Down East coast, which will be largely spared, according to the National Weather Service.

The latest storm comes less than a week after many Maine towns and cities saw their first flakes of snow.

A winter storm will affect the region late today through Tuesday. Here is your early morning weather brief. #mewx https://t.co/g46zQ4qNe4 pic.twitter.com/8Fc2iN0jA0 — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) November 11, 2019

Greater Bangor is forecast to get up to 2 to 3 inches of snow, according to the weather service’s Caribou office. Heaviest snow will be to the north of Bangor, where 6 to 8 inches of snow are forecast from Greenville to Millinocket and 8 to 12 inches from Presque Isle to the Canadian border and west to Clayton Lake.

In the western mountains, 6 to 8 inches are forecast for the Rangeley area, while 8 to 12 inches are forecast for Jackman, according to the weather service.

Meanwhile, the immediate coast from Portland to Eastport will see little to no snow, the weather service reports.

This latest storm could bring sleet and ice accumulations up to half an inch and a tenth of an inch, respectively, according to a weather service advisory. That wintry mix could leave roads slick and visibility could be limited at times.

“Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute,” the weather service said in an advisory.

Very cold and potentially record breaking temperatures are forecast for Wednesday night into Thursday across Maine. #mewx pic.twitter.com/Ss3g6EGbdA — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) November 11, 2019

The storm will be followed Wednesday night into Thursday morning by potentially record-breaking low temperatures, according to the weather service’s Caribou office.

In Greater Bangor, temperatures could reach a low of 9 degrees Fahrenheit. With the wind chill, it could feel like 4 degrees. Temperatures could reach a low of 8 degrees in Lincoln, 7 degrees in Millinocket and 2 degrees from Presque Isle to the Saint John Valley. The wind chill is expected to make it feel subzero from Houlton to the north, according to the weather service’s Caribou office.

The immediate coast from Portland to Eastport will be spared the worst of the low temperatures, with expected lows of 12 degrees in Portland, 13 degrees in Bar Harbor and 19 degrees in Eastport. But with the wind, it could feel closer to the single digits along parts of the coast, according to the weather service.