November 07, 2019
Storm to bring rain, first snow of season to parts of Maine on Thursday

Jessica Potila | SJVT
It's not yet sticking to the fir trees, but snow seems to have made a solid landing in Fort Kent as of Thursday morning.
By Charlie Lopresti, CBS 13

Mainers should expect rain and even snow in some areas on Thursday.

Thursday begins dry with increasing and thickening clouds. Rain will develop between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Precipitation should move out as the cold air settles in. Many towns are still expected to see first flakes of the season though, and that will happen Thursday night between 8 p.m. and midnight.

The snow won’t be munch, only a coating to 2 inches for most. The mountains, northern and eastern Maine will see the highest amounts.

Northwest gusts over 30 mph are expected Friday. Temperatures will be in the 30s Friday with wind chills in the teens.

A more significant storm still appears to be in the cards next week.

 


