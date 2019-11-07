Storm to bring rain, first snow of season to parts of Maine on Thursday

Mainers should expect rain and even snow in some areas on Thursday.

Thursday begins dry with increasing and thickening clouds. Rain will develop between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Precipitation should move out as the cold air settles in. Many towns are still expected to see first flakes of the season though, and that will happen Thursday night between 8 p.m. and midnight.

Rain should arrive 2PM to 4PM Thursday. Many towns will end with a round of wet snow 10PM to 1AM range. Precip should be long gone for the Friday AM commute. Any left over standing water could freeze up though. pic.twitter.com/Hv246Q3fAM — Charlie Lopresti (@CharlieWGME) November 6, 2019

The snow won’t be munch, only a coating to 2 inches for most. The mountains, northern and eastern Maine will see the highest amounts.

Northwest gusts over 30 mph are expected Friday. Temperatures will be in the 30s Friday with wind chills in the teens.

A more significant storm still appears to be in the cards next week.