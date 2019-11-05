Bangor chooses incumbent and 3 newcomers for City Council

Bangor voters have returned an incumbent to the City Council and chosen three newcomers, including an immigrant from Nigeria.

Faced with the largest field of City Council candidates in at least 35 years, residents gave the most votes to incumbent Councilor Dan Tremble (2,083), Angela Okafor (1,881) and Rick Fournier (1,725), according to unofficial results. Okafor and Fournier will fill the seats of two councilors whose terms ended this fall and didn’t run for re-election: Gibran Graham and Cary Weston.

Tremble, Okafor and Fournier will serve three years on the council.

The fourth highest vote-getter in Tuesday’s race, Susan Hawes (1,650 votes), will serve the two remaining years in the term of David Nealley, who left the nine-person council over the summer to move to Florida.

A total of 11 residents ran for the four seats. The other candidates were: Allen “Seth” Braun, Stephen Brough, David Des Isles, Brian Cotlar, Brent Hawkes, Amy Roeder and Thomas White.