Bangor city councilor who just sold his magazine stepping down to move to Florida

Bangor City Councilor David Nealley is leaving his position on the council so that he and his fiancee can move to Florida by early next month.

In the Sunshine State, Nealley, 58, hopes to start a publication that’s modeled after Maine Seniors, a monthly magazine he founded eight years ago and published out of a Bangor office. He sold the magazine in June to Reade Brower, the owner of six of Maine’s seven daily newspapers.

[The man who owns 6 of Maine’s 7 daily newspapers just bought a Bangor magazine]

Nealley publicly announced his resignation during a meeting of the City Council on Monday night, after several people who knew about it offered public sendoffs for the outgoing official. He plans to send a formal letter of resignation to the city by Aug. 1.

Nealley said he will miss serving on the council and that he’s moving for both business and family reasons. Nealley plans to live in the Gulf Coast region and to come back to Maine during summers. He has served four previous terms on the City Council and was re-elected to a fifth last fall.

That means there will be a total of four openings on the City Council in November, when three other councilors finish their own three-year terms, according to City Clerk Lisa Goodwin. They are councilors Gibran Graham, Dan Tremble and Cary Weston.

Graham said on Monday that he is not planning to run for re-election.

Candidates who run for the open seats will all appear on the same ballot, and the top three finishers will serve the new three-year terms, Goodwin said. The fourth-place finisher will serve the remaining two years of Nealley’s term.

Numerous past and present city councilors offered statements of praise and farewell to Nealley, who has been one of the group’s more conservative members in recent years. On Tuesday, he said that he is proud of all the economic development that has happened in the city during his years on the council.