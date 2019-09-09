11 candidates are running for 4 open seats on the Bangor City Council

Nearly a dozen Bangor residents are vying for the four seats opening on the Bangor City Council later this fall, while four candidates are running for two seats on the Bangor School Committee.

Just one of the 11 candidates for City Council, Councilor Dan Tremble, is an incumbent running for re-election on Nov. 5.

The other 10 candidates are: Allen “Seth” Braun, Stephen Brough, David Des Isles, Brian Cotlar, Susan Hawes, Brent Hawkes, Rick Fournier, Angela Okafor, Amy Roeder and Thomas White.

The top three vote getters will serve three-year terms on the nine-person council. They will fill the seats of three current councilors whose terms are ending this fall: Tremble, Gibran Graham and Cary Weston. Graham is not running for re-election after serving two terms, and Weston is not running for re-election after serving one term during his current stint on the council.

The candidate who receives the fourth most votes will take the seat of David Nealley, who was re-elected to the council last year but stepped down this summer with plans to move to Florida. That candidate will serve the remaining two years of Nealley’s term.

Bangor city councilors are limited to serving three consecutive three-year terms.

On the Nov. 5 ballot, there will also be four candidates running for two open seats on the Bangor School Committee. Current board member Carin Sychterz will be running for another three-year term. The three other candidates are Marwa Hassanien, David Rutledge and

Troy Wagstaff.

Another School Committee member, Susan Hawes, will not run for re-election. The School Committee’s chair, Hawes is currently serving her third term and would not be eligible to run for re-election due to a three-term limit. Hawes, however, is one of the 11 candidates running for City Council.

Do you have questions for the City Council and School Committee candidates? Leave them in the comments below. They could contribute to the BDN’s coverage of the City Council and School races this fall.

