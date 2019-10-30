Maine ethics watchdog fines Sara Gideon’s political committee over reimbursed contributions

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine’s ethics watchdog on Wednesday found House Speaker Sara Gideon’s use of a partially corporate-funded committee to reimburse herself for political donations contributions in 2015 and 2016 were violations of state law.

The Maine Ethics Commission unanimously voted to assess a $500 fine against Gideon’s shuttered political committee, ending a state ethics case against her as she runs for the Democratic nomination to face U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican, in 2020. A federal complaint on the same issue looms and a conservative group filed a related one on Tuesday.

William Lee, a Democratic lawyer from Waterville who chairs the commission, said even if there was little intent to deceive the public, what ultimately mattered was whether the law was followed and that it was “important for the future” that the commission draw a line, a position with which his colleagues agreed.

The focal points of the complaints were Gideon’s $2,750 in contributions to the federal arm of the Maine Democratic Party and former 2nd Congressional District candidate Emily Cain in 2015 and 2016 that were reimbursed by her state-level political committee.

Those reimbursements were disclosed in state filings, but they ran afoul of federal election law because Gideon’s committee took 60 percent of its money from business sources between 2014 and early 2019 that are allowed to contribute to state campaigns but not federal ones. Contributing in someone else’s name is illegal on the state and federal levels.

The commission focused on contributions Gideon made to two Maine political committees in 2016, which included two $250 payments to the House Democratic Campaign Committee and now-U.S. Rep. Jared Golden’s leadership fund in 2016, because they fall within the commission’s purview. Gideon’s PAC wrote Gideon a $1,446 check covering those and “other expenses,” according to a memo from Jonathan Wayne, the commission’s executive director.

Gideon’s campaign said the state political committee she ran received “incorrect guidance” on how to process the donations and that the candidate later sent a check to the U.S. Treasury in an amount covering the total cost of the contributions after they were discovered by The Washington Free Beacon this summer. Her state committee dissolved early this year.

Former state Sen. Ed Youngblood, R-Brewer, submitted complaints to the Maine Ethics Commission and the Federal Election Commission in August, alleging that Gideon violated laws against contributing in the name of another.

Wayne issued a memo to commissioners last week recommending against an investigation into Gideon because it would be unlikely to find a violation. Wayne found that Gideon “clearly intended” to report the contributions since they were disclosed.

The panel took that recommendation on Wednesday, though they proceeded to unanimously find a violation of state law. The four-member panel was down to three members because Democrat Meri Lowry recused herself after contributing to Gideon’s Senate campaign.

Gideon is seen as the front-runner with national backing in the Democratic primary to face Collins, a fourth-term Republican. She outraised Collins over the summer in the race, but Collins has raised more money for 2020 than any politician in Maine history. Two other Democrats — lobbyist Betsy Sweet and lawyer Bre Kidman — are running active campaigns.

The ethics complaints have been a form of warfare so far in the race. News of Gideon’s contributions in August was followed by a liberal group’s Senate ethics complaint against Collins. A conservative group filed another federal complaint on Tuesday against the Maine Democratic Party and Cain’s campaign for not disposing of Gideon’s contributions.

This story will be updated.