Jared Golden will back Democrats’ Trump impeachment outline. He says it’s not a sign of support for impeachment.

AUGUSTA, Maine — U.S. Rep. Jared Golden said Wednesday he will back a resolution from House Democrats outlining the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump after being after being one of only a few Democratic holdouts on it, citing procedural reasons.

The freshman from Maine’s 2nd District — where a majority of voters backed the Republican president in 2016 — has walked a fine line on the issue for over a month. He has said he disagreed with the decision to open an impeachment inquiry while backing House fact-finding efforts and stressed that his vote shouldn’t be taken as a sign of support for impeachment.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, announced the inquiry in September, citing “dishonorable fact of the president’s betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security and betrayal of the integrity of our elections” after a whistleblower report emerged saying Trump may have pressured the Ukrainian leader to investigate a political rival.

In a Wednesday phone interview, Golden said he was supporting the vote from a procedural standpoint, saying it is an important part of the process and should give the Republicans “everything they’ve asked for” over the last couple weeks.

“As I have listened to the concerns of the president and his Republican supporters in Congress, they’ve made it clear they want public hearings … and legal representation,” he said. “This resolution is going to give it to them.”

After Pelosi announced the inquiry, the White House later released a readout of the call in which Trump references U.S. aid to Ukraine before asking President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, who is running for the Democratic nomination to face Trump in 2020, and his son, Hunter, who sat on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas firm.

Democrats have proceeded with the inquiry since Pelosi’s announcement, but it has mostly happened behind closed doors with the House Intelligence Committee — led by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California, who has emerged as a key Trump foe — largely running point on it.

Republicans have assailed the process as illegitimate. But a federal judge ruled last week that it was legal and saying the U.S. Department of Justice must hand over grand jury testimony from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Golden has been criticized from his left and right on the issue, with Republicans rushing to try to paint him as a backer of impeachment. However, the congressman has insisted that the House should have exhausted other options before pursuing impeachment proceedings.

Although Golden says he disagreed with Pelosi’s decision, he has defended the way the probe has been conducted so far, telling the news arm of the progressive Maine People’s Alliance earlier this month that he supports the House speaker “in the current process.”

Golden maintained that stance Wednesday, saying it was “always clear to him” that the whistleblower’s complaint needed to be investigated. He said his vote shouldn’t be taken as support for impeachment. That decision, he said, won’t be made until all facts are aired.

“People should read this vote as my support of getting the truth,” he said. “At the end of the day this is going to be about whether or not the president has broken the law and whether or not the president’s actions are deserving of impeachment or not. …And that’s what matters in this process.”

The vote from House Democrats is scheduled for Thursday and they unveiled the resolution this week, saying it was intended to “ensure transparency,” which could be seen as a concession to Republicans who have called for a more open process.

It would provide for open hearings and directs Schiff’s committee to draft a report with recommendations, while the judiciary panel would make a decision on impeachment articles that could go to the House floor for votes. If they pass there, Trump would be tried in the Republican-led Senate, where 67 votes would be required to remove him from office.

This story will be updated.