Body found in Waterville duplex where missing woman lived

A body was found Wednesday afternoon in the basement of a Waterville duplex as police continued their search for a missing woman.

The body was found in the basement of a Gold Street duplex about 4 p.m., according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The body was taken to the Maine medical examiner’s office in Augusta, where the body will be identified on Thursday, he said.

No additional details have been released.

That discovery came as Waterville police and state troopers searched for 29-year-old Melissa Sousa, who was last seen about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday when she put her two children on a school bus near the Gold Street duplex.

She was reported missing to Waterville police Tuesday night, McCausland said Wednesday. Waterville police asked the Maine State Police to assist with the investigation.

McCausland has described Sousa as five feet tall and weighing 125 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Sousa shared the Gold Street duplex with 28-year-old Nicholas Lovejoy, with whom she has 8-year-old twin girls, McCausland has said.

Waterville police arrested Lovejoy around midnight Tuesday after his SUV was stopped on Summer Street. He was charged with having a loaded rifle in the car and endangering the welfare of a child, because he had left his children alone at the Gold Street duplex, according to McCausland.

Lovejoy has cooperated with investigators, McCausland said.

He is being held in lieu of $2,000 bail at the Kennebec County Jail in Augusta.