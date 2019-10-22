UMaine quarterback to miss remainder of season with foot injury

University of Maine starting quarterback Chris Ferguson, who sustained a foot injury in the second quarter of a 24-17 loss to Richmond on Oct. 12, has been lost for the season.

Ferguson, a junior, had the foot re-evaluated on Monday and it was determined that he will require surgery, according to UMaine head coach Nick Charlton. He faces a six-month recovery period.

Ferguson was hurt running a quarterback sneak.

The three-year starter is the second UMaine captain have his season ended prematurely by injury.

True freshman Joe Fagnano, who threw for 445 yards and five touchdowns in his first collegiate start, Saturday’s 59-44 loss at Football Bowl Subdivision Liberty University, will be the starter the rest of the way.

UMaine has five games remaining, all Colonial Athletic Association contests, beginning with Saturday’s 1 p.m homecoming game against William & Mary.

Charlton said Ferguson’s injury will require a six-month recovery period but he is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for next season.

Ferguson completed 116 of 201 passes for 1,655 yards and eight touchdowns this season. He was also intercepted eight times.

His 275.8 passing yards per game average is 20th among 124 Football Championship Subdivision schools and his 1,655 passing yards is 34th even though he played in only five and a half games.

Charlton said even though the early prognosis was that Ferguson could return this season “we always knew it was possible [he could be lost for the season]. It is what it is.”

He said losing two captains is “difficult because you care about them as individuals” as well as players.

But he feels the team is in good hands with Fagnano calling the signals.

“We feel very good about Joe. He turned in an exceptional performance. He was extremely poised,” Charlton said. “He completed nearly 70 percent of his passes against a team I have a lot of respect for.”

Junior linebacker Deshawn Stevens, who suffered a torn Achilles tendon in the season-opening 42-14 win over Sacred Heart, is the other Black Bear who had his season ended prematurely by injury.