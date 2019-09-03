UMaine football’s Deshawn Stevens will sit out this season after rupturing his Achilles tendon

The University of Maine confirmed on Tuesday that which Black Bears players, coaches and fans had feared.

Junior linebacker Deshawn Stevens, who last season served as the linchpin of the UMaine defense, has been lost for the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Athletics spokesman Tyson McHatten on Tueday revealed that Stevens, who was injured during the first half of last Friday’s season-opening 42-14 victory over Sacred Heart, will undergo surgery on Wednesday to repair the injury.

Stevens racked up a team-leading 120 tackles last season, helping UMaine win the Colonial Athletic Association championship and surge all the way to the Football Championship Subdivision national semifinals.

The 6-foot-2, 255-pounder from Toronto was an All-CAA second-team selection last fall and last month earned STATS FCS Preseason All-America third-team recognition.

Stevens was injured early in the second quarter while rushing Sacred Heart quarterback Logan Marchi. Stevens was hauled down by a Pioneers offensive linemen on the third-down play.

Stevens, one of four Black Bear captains, was named a HERO Football Championship Subdivision Sophomore All-American last season after ranking second in the CAA in tackles for a loss (1.21 per game). He was third in total tackles and fifth in sacks (9.0).

After redshirting as a freshman in 2016 and playing each of the last two seasons, Stevens has at least one season of eligibility remaining and likely will be able to successfully petition for a second because he appeared in only one game this season.

UMaine is expected to move senior Taji Lowe, who was suspended for the opener for a violation of team rules, to middle “mike” linebacker. That will open the door for sophomore Adrian Otero to assume the “will” or weak-side role.

The Black Bears also have junior Owen Elliott of Saco and redshirt freshman Myles Taylor, each of whom was involved in three tackles against Sacred Heart, in the linebacker mix.