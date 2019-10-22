Politics
October 22, 2019
Retired Air Force major general drops Democratic bid to challenge Susan Collins

Courtesy of U.S. Air Force
Jonathan Treacy dropped his bid to become the Democratic nominee to challenge Sen. Susan Collins next year.
By Caitlin Andrews, BDN Staff

One of the Democrats who hoped to challenge U.S. Sen. Susan Collins for her seat next year has dropped his bid, leaving four Democrats in the running.

Jon Treacy, a retired U.S. Air Force major general from Oxford, said Tuesday that he would end his campaign after raising just $34,000 between July and September. Treacy pointed to funding as part of the reason for dropping out, saying the “vast sums of money necessary to fund a competitive campaign are realistically ‘a bridge too far.’”

Treacy’s fundraising over the summer placed him third among the five Democratic candidates. House Speaker Sara Gideon of Freeport raised $3.2 million between July and September, Hallowell lobbyist Betsy Sweet raised $183,000, Saco lawyer Bre Kidman raised $14,000 and Bangor travel agent Michael Bunker raised no money.

Gideon, who has national Democratic backing, outraised Collins during the summer fundraising period. But Collins’ $2.1 million haul added to a larger fundraising total overall ahead of the 2020 election.

Treacey launched his campaign in September.

 


