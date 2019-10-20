Thousands still without power as Thursday’s nor’easter

Four days after a fall nor’easter buffeted the state, more than 5,000 Mainers are still without power.

Emera Maine and Central Maine Power crews continued to work throughout the weekend to restore power after the Thursday nor’easter that at its peak left about 219,000 Mainers across the state in the dark.

The storm brought with it heavy rain and winds that gusted up to 73 mph along parts of coastal Hancock County. Inland toward Bangor and points north gusts peaked over 40 mph.

As of 8:45 a.m. Sunday, Emera Maine reported about 268 customers were without power, nearly all of them in Hancock County, which was among the areas hardest hit by last week’s storm.

Central Maine Power reported about 4,982 customers were without power across its service area, with the heaviest outages concentrated in Cumberland (1,602), Lincoln (2,085) and Sagadahoc (1,097) counties.

That’s down from more than 70,000 late Friday and more than 30,000 on Saturday morning.

CMP said Saturday evening that its restoration effort was ahead of schedule. It said it brought in more than 490 line crews from across New England, New York, Canada and Maine to assist its 100 crews.

“As crews restore outages, we have been able to redeploy resources to bolster work already underway” said Kevin Elwell, director of Electric Operations for CMP. “As a result, our restoration is ahead of schedule.”

Judy Long, an Emera Maine spokeswoman, said that power will be restored to those still in the dark in Hancock County later on Sunday.