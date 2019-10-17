More than 160,000 wake up without power as nor’easter lashes Maine

A powerful fall nor’easter blew across Maine early Thursday morning, causing widespread outages across the state.

High wind warning is in effect for the immediate coast from Portland to Eastport. A swath of Maine from Augusta to Bangor to Caribou has been placed under a wind advisory. Parts of Cumberland, Oxford and York counties were under a flood advisory early Thursday.

As of 7:15 a.m., Emera Maine and Central Maine Power reported more than 165,800 outages across their service areas, the bulk of them in southern Maine.

In Emera Maine’s territory, the heaviest outages were reported on Mount Desert Island and along coastal Hancock and Washington counties. Major outages were also reported in Greater Bangor.

Down in Central Maine Power’s service area, Cumberland and York counties have seen the most outages, 45,051 and 33,600, respectively.

The nor’easter moved into Maine in the early morning hours Thursday, and a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Caribou said Wednesday that the rain and high winds will linger in the state until the afternoon.

Over Greater Bangor, up to an inch of rain is expected and winds will blow about 20 to 30 mph, with gusts reaching up to 45 mph.

Rain and wind will be most severe along the immediate coast from York to Eastport. Wind speeds could gust up to 60 mph and be accompanied by more than an inch of rain. Already, the weather service office in Gray reports that wind gusts have reached up to 57 mph in Portland, 48 mph in Wiscasset, and 46 mph in York and Rockland. The Caribou office reports that on MDI gusts reached up to 40 to 50 mph as of 4:30 am.

A number of schools in Waldo and Hancock counties have announced two-hour delays because of the storm.