Can you identify these notable Mainers?

Composite image | BDN
Composite image | BDN
Do any of these Mainers look familiar to you?
By Emily Burnham and Natalie Williams, BDN Staff

It’s no secret that this state has produced some talented people.

From professional athletes to local celebrities, Maine boasts quite the roster of notable folks. So we’ve rounded up another round of vintage photos to test your Mainer knowledge.

If you think you know who each one is, leave your guesses in the comments section. We’ll reveal the answers — and our favorite guesses — at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

1. Do you recognize this gold medal winner?

Robert F. Bukaty | AP
Robert F. Bukaty | AP

2. Does this Portland native look familiar?

Chris Young | AP
Chris Young | AP

3. What about this proponent for peace?

File | BDN
File | BDN

4. Does this theatrical man look familiar?

Courtesy of Gage Skidmore
Courtesy of Gage Skidmore

5. And finally, do you know this sporty fella?

File | BDN
File | BDN

Want more Maine trivia? Check out previous quizzes here.


Comments

