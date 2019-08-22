Can you identify these famous Maine faces?

Maine is bursting with celebrity talent — from born and bred Mainers who go on to strike it big to international icons who later choose to make Maine their home.

We’ve rounded up a few faces that should be familiar to Mainers, if you knew them at the height of their popularity. Can you guess these celebrities from entertainment, sports and politics based on these archival photographs?

If you think you know who each one is, leave your guesses in the comments section. We’ll reveal the answers — and our favorite guesses — at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

1. Do you recognize this bearded gentleman?

Lennox McLendon | AP Lennox McLendon | AP

2. Is this well-coifed face familiar?

File | BDN File | BDN

3. Have you seen this redheaded woman?

Kelly West | AP Kelly West | AP

4. Do you know this waving man in the white tee?

Michael York | BDN Michael York | BDN

5. Is this distinguished gentleman familiar?

Bachrach | Archive Bachrach | Archive

