August 22, 2019
Can you identify these famous Maine faces?

AP (2); BDN file | BDN
Do you recognize these men and this woman who each have a special tie to Maine?
By Emily Burnham and Lindsay Putnam, BDN Staff

Maine is bursting with celebrity talent — from born and bred Mainers who go on to strike it big to international icons who later choose to make Maine their home.

We’ve rounded up a few faces that should be familiar to Mainers, if you knew them at the height of their popularity. Can you guess these celebrities from entertainment, sports and politics based on these archival photographs?

If you think you know who each one is, leave your guesses in the comments section. We’ll reveal the answers — and our favorite guesses — at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

1. Do you recognize this bearded gentleman?

Lennox McLendon | AP
This photo was taken in 1996.

2. Is this well-coifed face familiar?

File | BDN
This photo was taken in 1977.

3. Have you seen this redheaded woman?

Kelly West | AP
This photo was taken in 2005.

4. Do you know this waving man in the white tee?

Michael York | BDN
This photograph was taken in 2001.

5. Is this distinguished gentleman familiar?

Bachrach | Archive
This portrait was taken in 1954.

Want to see more archive photos of Maine? Check out our past stories here.


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

