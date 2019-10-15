We asked if you recognized these famous Maine faces. Here are their names.

We rounded up a list of celebrities past and present who have resided in Maine at one time or another to see if you can match the name to the face. Here are the answers.

1. Seth Wescott

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

Seth Wescott, who grew up in Farmington, was the first athlete to win a gold medal in snowboard cross, won at the 2006 Winter Olympics in Torino, Italy. Wescott won another gold medal in the same event in 2010 in Vancouver. Though he now lives in Whistler, British Columbia, he still co-owns The Rack, a bar near Sugarloaf.

2. Andrea Martin

Chris Young | AP Chris Young | AP

Two-time Tony Award-winning actress and comedian Andrea Martin was born and raised in Portland, the daughter of Armenian immigrants. Her family owned Martin’s Foods, later a part of Hannaford Supermarkets. She is best known as a cast member on “SCTV,” and in the film “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.”

3. Samantha Smith

File | BDN File | BDN

Samantha Smith was a girl from Manchester who in 1982 famously wrote a letter to Soviet Union officials wondering why there couldn’t be peace in the world. She became a symbol for peace and goodwill, and began an acting career before her life was tragically cut short in a plane crash in 1985, at age 13.

4. John O’Hurley

Courtesy of Gage Skidmore Courtesy of Gage Skidmore

John O’Hurley is a Kittery native best known for playing the role of J. Peterman, Elaine’s boss on “Seinfeld,” and for hosting “Family Feud” from 2006-2010.

5. Bud Leavitt

File | BDN File | BDN

Ralph W. “Bud” Leavitt was the sports editor of the Bangor Daily News who for nearly 50 years wrote an outdoors column that was synonymous, in the eyes of many readers, with the BDN. He also hosted a TV show, “The Bud Leavitt Show,” on local television for more than 20 years. He died in 1994.

Want to test yourself with more Maine trivia? Check out our past quizzes here.