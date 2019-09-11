Hancock
September 11, 2019
Hancock

Bar Harbor man will spend 58 years behind bars for raping and killing his high school friend

Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN
Jalique Keene looks toward the gallery at Hancock County Superior Court after the Bar Harbor resident was convicted of murder and gross sexual assault on Friday.
By Bill Trotter, BDN Staff
Updated:

A Bar Harbor man convicted this spring of raping and murdering a friend will spend 58 years in prison for the crime.

Jalique Keene, 22, was found guilty in the rape and beating death of Mikaela Conley, 19, on the grounds of a Bar Harbor elementary school on June 1, 2018.

He will spend 58 years behind bars for the murder conviction and concurrently serve a 30-year sentence on the charge of gross sexual assault.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.


