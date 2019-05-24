Bar Harbor killing suspect: ‘I don’t remember dragging her body’

A Bar Harbor man charged with raping and murdering a high school friend testified Friday morning that he has no memory of carrying her dead body behind a school building — despite having been recorded doing so in broad daylight by a school security camera.

Keene is accused of sexually assaulting, beating and strangling Mikaela Conley, 19, whom he had been friends with since they attended Mount Desert Island High School together. Police say he killed her on the ground of Conners Emerson School in Bar Harbor on the morning of Friday, June 1, 2018, and then concealed her body in a clump of vegetation near the bottom of a wooded slope behind the school.

Jalique Keene, 22, took the stand at his own trial Friday morning. Under cross examination by Assistant Attorney General Meg Elam, who had the video played on courtroom monitors while she was questioning Keene, he repeatedly denied having any memory of what the camera recorded.

“I don’t remember dragging her body,” Keene said several times.

In the video, Keene can be seen in broad morning daylight coming around some vegetation with the body of Conley draped over his back. The footage shows him holding her arms as he walks along the back of the Conners school building and then out of view toward some trees, with Conley’s toes dragging limply across the ground behind him.

Another video recorded a few minutes later by the same camera shows Keene, without Conley, headed back the other direction. In it, he stops at a spigot along the back wall of the building, turns it on and then washes his hands, arms, shows and lower legs.

Keene also insisted he had no memory of what is shown in that video.

“I don’t remember washing anything, I don’t remember dragging anyone,” he said. “I don’t remember this.”

Earlier Friday, while being questioned by his defense attorney, Dawn Corbett, Keene said he had consensual sex with Conley on the school grounds around 1 a.m. and that she had gotten upset after they had done so. He tried to console her, he said, and was not sure why she became upset. He told Corbett he did not murder Conley.

After talking to her for a while, he testified, he left with the understanding that they would meet in about an hour on the Shore Path on Bar Harbor’s waterfront. She never showed up, he told the jury.

Keene also testified that he had a traumatic and abusive childhood as a young boy in Lewiston, where he lived with his birth father and later with a foster mother, before he was adopted by a Bar Harbor family and moved to MDI.

After Keene testified Friday morning, psychologist Geoffrey Thorpe, who evaluated Keene after he was charged with Conley’s death, took the stand to testify.

The trial, which began Tuesday, is expected to end later Friday.