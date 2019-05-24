Bar Harbor man found guilty in murder of high school friend

A Bar Harbor man has been found guilty of charges that he raped and killed a friend from high school on the grounds of a local elementary school last June.

Jalique Keene, 22, was charged with gross sexual assault and murder in the death of Mikaela Conley, 19, whom he had known since they attended Mount Desert Island High School together. Searchers looking for Conley, who was last seen alive on June 1, 2018, found her battered body the following day, concealed in a thicket of vegetation on a wooded hillside next to Conners Emerson School in downtown Bar Harbor.

A jury of six women and six men returned a verdict of guilty on both counts a few minutes after 5 p.m. Friday in Hancock County Unified Criminal Court in Ellsworth.

About 50 people crowded into the courtroom, most of them in support of Conley’s family.

According to police, Conley had picked up Keene late in the day on May 31 at Logan Airport in Boston, as he returned from Europe after playing for a football team in Serbia. After they arrived in Bar Harbor around 1 a.m. on June 1, Keene and Conley walked to a playground at the school, which is across Eden Street from where Conley was living with her mother.

Earlier Friday, Keene testified that he did not murder Conley but that they did have consensual sex the night she was killed. The jury was shown security camera footage Thursday of Keene dragging her body in broad morning daylight into trees behind a building at the school, but he insisted on the stand that he had no memory of moving her body and he could not explain why he moved it.

Keene testified that he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder because of abuse he suffered as a child before he was adopted and moved to Bar Harbor. A psychologist also testified on Friday that he believes Keene could suffer from PTSD because of the abuse and, as a result, could have a dissociative episode in which a traumatic event would wipe his memory blank.

The psychologist, Geoffrey Thorpe, also testified that Keene could be faking a loss of memory about moving Conley’s body in an attempt to avoid being held responsible for her death.

During the course of the four-day trial, the jury also was shown gruesome photos of Conley’s body that were taken by investigators after it was found.

The killing shocked and alarmed Bar Harbor, which is better known as a picturesque seasonal tourist destination and gateway community to Acadia National Park. Between June 2, when searchers found Conley’s body in a section of woods near the intersection of Route 3 and West Street Extension, and the evening of June 4, when Keene was arrested, police released no information about whether they had any possible suspects or whether there might be any ongoing threat to the public.