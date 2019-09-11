Murder trial of Bangor man with no first name to begin Sept. 23

The murder trial of the Bangor man charged with the city’s first homicide of 2018 is set to begin Sept. 23 at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

F “Frank” Daly , 31, is accused of shooting to death Israel “Izzy” Lewis, 51, of Bangor on Jan. 7, 2018, in Lewis’ room at 40 Second St.

Lewis’ body was discovered three day later by his ex-girlfriend at about 9:45 a.m. Jan. 10. She looked through a window, saw Lewis lying on the floor and called 911, according to court documents.

Courtesy of the Bangor Police Department Courtesy of the Bangor Police Department

Daly has pleaded not guilty to intentional or knowing murder.

Daly is originally from Boston, is the sixth of seven children and has no first name. Rather than give her children traditional names, Daly’s mother named her seven children after the first seven letters of the alphabet. F Daly uses the nickname Frank.

He has been held without bail at the Penobscot County Jail since his Jan. 27, 2018, arrest.

The trial, originally scheduled for June, was delayed after Superior Court Justice Ann Murray in May granted a request from the state to postpone the trial due to the retirement of one of the prosecutors, Assistant Attorney General John Alsop.

Leane Zainea and Lisa Bogue of the Maine attorney general’s office will prosecute in Alsop’s place.

Marc Malon, spokesman for the attorney general’s office, declined to comment on the upcoming trial. It is the practice of prosecutors not to comment on pending cases.

The defense team of Bangor attorneys Jeffrey Silverstein and Kaylee Folster have criticized the state’s case, saying that it is based solely on circumstantial evidence.

“There is no eyewitness, and allegations of client’s culpability are based on uncorroborated and unconfirmed statements of a drug-addicted, jilted ex-girlfriend,” Silverstein said. “Mr. Daly denies the allegations and denies any motive to have engaged in such conduct, especially that directed toward Mr. Lewis.

“We are hopeful that after the jury engages in a thorough assessment of all the evidence it will find the state failed to prove the matter beyond a reasonable doubt,” he said.

Daly allegedly shot the victim because Lewis was talking about him behind his back, according to the affidavit. The court document did not explain if or how the two men knew each other, but police concluded there was no evidence of a prolonged struggle in Lewis’ room, or forced entry or theft from it.

Investigators allegedly found the murder weapon hidden in the ceiling of Daly’s apartment at 30 Union St. in Bangor, a few blocks from Lewis’ rooming house.

The chief medical examiner determined that Lewis was shot twice, once in the torso and once in the head. The shot to the head was fatal, the medical examiner found.

Lewis was from Massachusetts but had lived in Bangor for four years, according to his obituary. He was described by other tenants of the boarding house as a friendly man who kept to himself.

Lewis and Sokha Khuon, 36, of Portland both died on Jan. 7, 2018, the first homicides in the state that year. Anthony Leng, 42, of Portland is charged with murder in connection with her death. He is scheduled to be tried beginning Sept. 30 at the Cumberland County Courthouse in Portland.

If convicted, Daly and Leng face 25 years to life in prison.