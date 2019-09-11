Search continues for second suspect in Presque Isle shooting as victim remains in ICU

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The search continues for Jason Alexander, the second suspect in a shooting that occurred Monday morning, police said on Wednesday.

Police said a man called 911 around 6 a.m. Monday and reported he had been shot at a residence on Northern Road in a neighborhood near Skyway Industrial Park.

Courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety Courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

Police describe 44-year-old Alexander as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 220 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. A warrant has been issued for Alexander’s arrest and police continue to search “wherever he might be,” Presque Isle Police Chief Laurie Kelly said Wednesday.

[One arrested in Presque Isle shooting while police search for second suspect]

Another suspect, Jomo White, 31, of Atlanta, Georgia, was located at a Presque Isle residence near State Street and taken into police custody on Tuesday.

The shooting victim, whose identity is not being disclosed, is in stable condition but remains in intensive care at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, Chief Kelly said Wednesday morning.

He reportedly underwent surgery at AR Gould Hospital, but was transported with critical injuries to Bangor by helicopter.

[Police look for 2 men considered armed and dangerous in Presque Isle shooting]

Anyone who provides information that leads to the location and arrest of Alexander will be eligible for a $500 reward through the Aroostook Crime Stoppers, police said on Tuesday.

If anyone sees Alexander, they should call the Maine State Police at 207-532-5400, Presque Isle police at 207-764-4476, or Aroostook County Crime Stoppers at 800-638-8477.

Anyone found to have aided Alexander in evading arrest will be subject to prosecution, police said.

This story will be updated.

This story originally appeared on The County.