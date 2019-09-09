Shooting closes schools in Presque Isle as suspect remains at large

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — An apparent shooting around Presque Isle’s Skyway Industrial Park led to closures and delayed openings for schools and some businesses Monday morning, as police said they were looking for one or more suspects.

A spokesman for the Presque Isle Police Department said just before 8 a.m. Monday that the police agencies were looking for suspects involved in a shooting near Northern Maine Community College, located at the Skyway Industrial Park.

Northern Maine Community College, the University of Maine Presque Isle and Maine School Administrative District 1 canceled classes for the day. MSAD 1’s Skyway Middle School is located in the industrial park near the community college.

Businesses in the Industrial Park were also advised by police to remain closed as the search for the suspect continued. Residents in neighborhoods located adjacent to the park were also urged to remain indoors.

