One arrested in Presque Isle shooting while police search for second suspect

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Police arrested Jomo White, 31, of Atlanta, Georgia, Tuesday morning without incident in connection with a shooting that took place the day before on Northern Road.

White was located Tuesday morning at a Presque Isle residence, police said Tuesday afternoon.

Police had issued arrest warrants Monday for White and for Jason Alexander, 44, of Blaine after a 911 call around 6 a.m. indicated a man had been shot on the Northern Road near Skyway Industrial Park. Both men were considered armed and dangerous. The manhunt continues for Alexander.

The victim was transported to AR Gould Hospital for treatment on Monday but was later taken by helicopter to Northern Light Health in Bangor. He remains in critical condition after surgery, according to police.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit was notified Monday due to the seriousness of the injuries and possible loss of life, and the Maine State Police Evidence Response Team processed the crime scene, police said.

Northern Maine Community College and Maine School Administrative District 1 canceled classes Monday, and local residents were urged to remain indoors while authorities investigated the incident.

“This appears to be an isolated incident with no threat to the community,” Kelly said Monday afternoon. “Area businesses and schools are, however, either on lockdown or closed until further notice as the gunman has not yet been located.”

Police indicated Monday night they believed the shooter or shooters and victim were known to each other.

A section of State Street was blocked off Tuesday while authorities arrested White. Police are still seeking the public’s help in finding Alexander.

Anyone with information on a location on Alexander is encouraged to call Presque Isle Police Dept. at 207-764-4476, Maine State Police at 207-532-5400 or Aroostook Crimestoppers at 800-638-8477.

Authorities are also offering a $500 reward for a tip that leads to Alexander’s arrest.

Police said that anyone found to have assisted Alexander in evading arrest will be subject to prosecution.

Maine State Troopers, Deputy Sheriffs and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency are assisting Presque Isle Police with the investigation and search for Alexander, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

