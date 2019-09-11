Land use regulator fails to agree on key permit for $1 billion CMP project

The Land Use Planning Commission, which was expected to rule Wednesday on whether or not it would grant a site law certification for Central Maine Power’s proposed $1 billion hydropower corridor, failed to reach agreement and postponed discussions until its October meeting.

Commission Chairman Everett Worcester said the commissioners were close on their decisions to agree to exceptions for the lines at the Kennebec River and Appalachian Trail, but remained deadlocked on Beattie Pond, a fishery that is protected.

“I’d be shocked if there wasn’t a better route,” Worcester said. “If I owned the land around Beattie Pond, I wouldn’t want you in my backyard.”

Other commissioners questioned whether fishermen would look up at the towers instead of watching their lines and the fish.

The commission oversees the Unorganized Territory, the area of Maine having no local, incorporated municipal government.

Bill Hinkel, regional supervisor for the commission, headed today’s deliberations in Brewer. They focused on areas around Beattie Pond, the Kennebec River and the Appalachian Trail where the transmission line would cross. Some of the areas in question are shown on the commission’s website.

The commission is a nine-member board composed of county and gubernatorial appointees. It needs five votes to pass or deny any request.

In turn, its decision would certify to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection whether the CMP project is an allowed use within the areas where it is proposed.

It is the second regulator, behind the Maine Public Utilities Commission, to consider a permit. The public utilities commission granted its permit in April.

Some commissioners were concerned about the disturbance buried lines and their upkeep might cause to the areas, while others did not want to see overhead lines and questioned whether CMP could find an alternative route for its transmission infrastructure. Some of the poles and lines would be more than 70 feet tall and always visible above vegetation.

“Even with [screening the view with vegetation] along Moxie Pond, the lines will always be visible from Troutdale Road,” said Hinkel, referencing the part of the Appalachian Trail that the power lines would cross.

He and other commissioners questioned whether CMP knew about the protections on the land when they bought it. The protected zoning has been in place since 1978 and CMP bought the land in the past few years, Hinkel said.

At the heart of the discussions are commission-established zoning subdistricts, including the so-called P-RR recreation protection subdistrict, to protect important resources, including fisheries. Some of those are considered “significant primitive recreational areas” that are not accessible except by walking, ATV or private roads.

“The CMP corridor is a bad deal for Maine. Over two-thirds of Mainers oppose this project because it would cause irreversible environmental destruction to the undeveloped region of western Maine where there is currently no permanent large-scale infrastructure,” said Sandi Howard, director of the opposition group Say NO to NECEC.

She claimed the NECEC would harm Maine’s wetlands, waterways and wildlife habitat, including deer wintering yards and the last stronghold of native brook trout in the nation.

“Our citizen intervenors and expert witnesses entered strong testimony into the record, and we hope our state’s approval agencies recognize that NECEC will erode Maine’s brand, scenic character and way of life,” she said.