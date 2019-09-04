Man charged in weekend Lewiston shooting

A Lewiston man recovering from a stab wound has been charged with a weekend shooting in the city’s downtown.

Noor Ali Hussein, 24, was charged with elevated aggravated assault, a Class A crime, and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, a Class C crime, according to Lewiston police Lt. David St. Pierre.

A Class A crime is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a $50,000 fine, and a Class C crime is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Hussein allegedly shot Jarious Teofile, 25, of Lewiston in the chest, stomach and legs during an altercation about 4 p.m. Sunday on Lisbon Street, between Ash and Pine streets, according to police.

Teofile was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, and he remains hospitalized, St. Pierre said.

Hussein also suffered a serious stab wound during the altercation, but St. Pierre said he is expected to recover.

Police have not specified what caused the altercation, but said the two men knew each other and have both been involved with a local woman.

“As such, this was not a random act of violence,” St. Pierre said.

The investigation is ongoing.