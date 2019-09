Two men were hospitalized Sunday after a stabbing and shooting in downtown Lewiston.

The Lewiston Sun Journal reports that the incident happened just after 4 p.m. on Lisbon Street, between Ash and Pine streets.

One man was shot and another was stabbed, the newspaper reports. Both men were hospitalized.

Neither man was identified. Police did not say what led to the violence.

The Lewiston Police Department and Maine State Police are investigating, the Sun Journal reports..