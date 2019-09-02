Lewiston-Auburn
September 02, 2019
Lewiston-Auburn Latest News | Stephen King | Bangor Metro | Bad Tourist Reviews | Today's Paper
Lewiston-Auburn

Maine State Police treating man’s death as suspicious

Dreamstime | TNS
Dreamstime | TNS
The Associated Press

Maine State Police are treating the death of a former Minnesota man as suspicious.

Investigators said 31-year-old Nadi Hagi-Mohamed recently moved to the Lewiston-Auburn area from Minnesota, where he was arrested in July on cocaine charges.

They said his body was identified by fingerprints and by a family member in Minnesota.

Evidence technicians spent Sunday in Leeds gathering evidence along a woods road where the body was discovered the day before. An autopsy was completed Sunday by the state medical examiner’s office, but the cause of death was not released.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like