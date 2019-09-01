Dead body found in Leeds

A man’s body was found along a woods road in Leeds on Saturday afternoon.

Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said that a couple riding an ATV along Bernie Hartford Road about 5 p.m. came upon the body and then notified the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office, which later asked for the Maine State Police to assist with the investigation.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was described as a black man, between ages 20 and 40, 5-foot-9 and weighing 110 pounds. The man’s hair was closely cropped along the side and long and curly at the top, McCausland said, adding that the man also had an L-shaped scar on his right arm.

He was wearing black pants, a black pullover jacket with a white horizontal strip in front and black Nike Air Jordan sneakers with gray treads, McCausland said.

An autopsy is underway at the Maine medical examiner’s office in Augusta, McCausland said.

Anyone with information about the man’s identify can call the state police in Augusta at 207-624-7076.