Tell us: Where is your favorite place in Maine to see and hear loons?

Earlier this week, we shared a video out of Aroostook County that showed a group of 17 loons swimming — and singing — together on Drew’s Lake. It’s a magical sound. Watch it above if you haven’t yet seen it.

It got some of our readers talking about their favorite place to see loons — from Eagle Lake in Allagash to Fields Pond in Orrington.

If there’s a spot you cherish that provides a great opportunity to watch and listen to these magnificent birds, let us know in the comments section below. We’ll share a list of the suggestions that come in from our readers later today.