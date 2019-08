Most Mainers know what a loon sounds like. But have you ever heard 17 loons in a chorus as they glide down a lake?

Joanne Long had that experience — and captured it on video — Friday morning on Drew’s Lake in Aroostook County. Long said she’s never seen this many loons together like that.

See (and listen) for yourself above. And let us know if you’ve had any similar loon sightings yourself in the comments below.