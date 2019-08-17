Warden’s lawyer enters not guilty pleas to charges stemming from concert incident

The attorney representing the Maine game warden who allegedly assaulted a concertgoer last month has entered not guilty pleas on his behalf to three misdemeanor charges.

Jeremy Judd, 41, of Mechanic Falls is charged with assault, unlawful sexual touching and disorderly conduct.

Defense attorney Walter McKee of Augusta said that his client in next due in court at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor on Oct. 15 for a dispositional conference.

Because Judd’s attorney entered the not guilty pleas, Judd will not be required to appear in court on Wednesday to enter his denial in person.

If Judd decides to go to trial on the charges, that date would not be set for several months.

The warden was off duty at the July 18 Florida Georgia Line show at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion when the alleged crimes took place. He was not arrested but was issued a summons on the assault charge.

Judd remains on paid administrative leave while the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife continues an internal investigation, Mark Latti, communications director for the department, said earlier this week after the Penobscot County district attorney’s office formally filed the three charges.

McKee said when that Judd’s version of what happened eventually be made public.

“Jeremy has a very different view about what happened that night, all of which will be presented in due course,” McKee said.

Penobscot County District Attorney Marianne Lynch has not commented on the case.

IF&W Commissioner Judy Camuso said Tuesday that she is “deeply concerned” about the new charges filed against Judd.

“The announcement of new charges concerning Game Warden Jeremy Judd has me more determined to make sure that the truth is known regarding the events surrounding the concert at Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion,” she said. “I am deeply concerned about the charges filed against Warden Judd, and will use the findings of the investigation to determine appropriate action.”

Judd has been with the Maine Warden Service for more than 15 years. He’s received warden service recognition in that time and been a public face for the law enforcement agency on national television.

If convicted of assault or unlawful sexual touching, both Class D crimes, Judd would face up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $2,000. He would face up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000 if convicted of the disorderly conduct charge.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.