Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019: Concert noise, sad state of affairs, dare to dream

Concert noise

I totally agree with the facts mentioned in a letter to the editor in the BDN on July 27. Is there a way affected residents of Bangor could force the issue that concerts be over by 10 p.m. all nights of the week?

I live a mile-plus away and many concerts are sickeningly loud. And complaining changes nothing. Perhaps a citizen’s initiative that all concerts be over by 10 p.m.? Who cares if they start earlier? The next real estate tax cycle in Bangor kicks in soon. Maybe a tax exemption to offset the annoyance? I am guessing there is a large silent majority in Bangor who would like to be heard concert style.

Julia Holt

Bangor

Sad state of affairs

Awful seems like too tame a word to describe what is happening to our country: the racist chants, the blatant lies, the tweeted slurs, the gun violence. How can we claim to be a Christian nation and not speak out against the horrific, documented conditions in the immigrant detention centers? How can we allow our elected officials to turn a blind eye to, to even condone, what is being said about people who are American citizens, just like you and me? How can we feel so good about the economy that we can overlook hatred and racism?

I refuse to let partisan politics define who I am. First and foremost, I am a Christian. Maligning a child of God maligns us all. We are all God’s children, regardless of skin color, national origin, or economic status.

How long will we allow our country to be destroyed from within by pitting neighbor against neighbor, white against brown and black, poor against wealthy? Another country could not harm us in the ways we are harming ourselves.

Someone reminded me a year or so ago to avoid saying that things cannot get any worse. How right she was! The lying and slander seem to become worse every day. Where will this end?

Kathy W. Walker

Hampden

Dare to dream

In response to Gabriel Oldfield’s July 27 OpEd, “What ‘moon’ are we seeking today?” I say right on!

The lunar landing was the seminal event of my youth, as it was for a generation. It happened despite our country’s deeply flawed leaders at the time. Apollo missions were the “stuff of dreams.”

Leaders must set a vision for what we can become for what we can achieve: Kennedy’s challenge to put a man on the moon, Johnson’s “ War on Poverty,” Nixon’s call to cure cancer. It was under the Reagan administration that we first worked to tackle the shame and stigma of AIDS, which eventually lead to important research and medical breakthroughs. Remember the controversial publication Reagan’s surgeon general, Dr. C. Everett Koop, sent to every household in the U.S. detailing facts and dispelling the myths about the AIDS epidemic?

What do my children and their generation have to dream about? Senate investigations? Wall constructions? Lower or higher taxes?

Life is work; it’s a struggle day-to-day to feed our families, to keep the roof from leaking, to face the challenges of serious illnesses. But essential to our existence is the need to dream, to reach for something so far out of our grasp as to invite ridicule. We are overdue for another giant leap for mankind.

Marianne Lynch

Bangor

Death with dignity

Thanks to the Legislature and our new governor, Maine finally has a “ death with dignity” act similar to that of Oregon and a half-dozen other states.

Carefully-selected, terminally-ill patients who have suffered all they can bear and simply want to “go home” can now do so, and who are we to deny them? Compassionate Maine physicians will now, without fear, be able to provide a peaceful escape — and as a retired physician, I am grateful.

Gerald A. Metz

Addison