Saturday, July 27, 2019: Concert noise, Maine should respect life, is this still America?

Concert noise

The Bangor City Council recently renewed the contract with the Waterfront Concerts again. As an average citizen, I didn’t see notice of any opportunity for comment before the council’s vote for another long term contract that adversely impacts many in this community. I would hazard a guess that many, if not all, of the council members live beyond the audible range of the concerts. Thousands of us don’t. I’m a mile and a half away, and it’s like a loud party next door.

I’m writing this at 11:00 p.m. on July 25 and the concert has just ended. I had hoped to sleep an hour ago. Maybe it’s just me that’s annoyed.

Will Walton

Bangor

Is this still America?

The President of the United States welcomed foreign interference in our election and says he might do it again. The GOP just blocked legislation designed to fortify our elections against additional foreign interference. The American people were given information by our intelligence agencies that Russia interfered in the 2016 election and will do so again. The President laughed with Vladimir Putin, shaking his finger with a smile and saying playfully, “Don’t interfere in our election.”

We lock children in cages, separating them from family members. Our leaders break the law with impunity. Our President tells duly-elected Congresswomen to “ g o back” to where they came from because he doesn’t like their politics, and his poll numbers go up. Rudeness, cruelty, racism and lawlessness are the order of the day, over and over again. Is this still America? I don’t recognize it anymore.

Pat Carrick

Belfast

Fund LMF bond

I’m writing this letter to ask our legislatures to return to Augusta to vote on a Land for Maine’s Future (LMF) bond. We need this vote before the end of August in order for the bond to get on the November 2019 ballot. LMF is Maine’s most successful land conservation program, responsible for protecting over 600,000 acres, including over 300,000 acres of working farms, forests, and waterfronts, miles of recreational trails and critical wildlife habitat. This program is running out of funding, so it’s essential that the Legislature act as soon as possible.

If you feel as strongly as I do, that these programs enrich our communities and enhance our natural resources, then please consider calling your legislature to ask them to advocate for a vote on the Land for Maine’s Future bond before the end of August.

Serena Cole

Stockton Springs

Maine should respect life

The way life should not be! I was saddened and ashamed as I learned, upon returning, that Maine passed legislation allowing doctor assisted-suicide and authorizing midwives and other non-doctors to perform abortions.

The victims of these activities are the most vulnerable of all. My relatives here would turn over in their graves if they knew this was happening.

It seems that women can find a less deadly way of gaining power these days. Abortion is bad health care for unborn women and men also.

Let’s vote this away and keep the joy that comes from living biblically and respecting life at all stages, which is a gift from above.

Noreen Liebmann

Belfast