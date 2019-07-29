Former UMaine walk-ons find new homes

Dennis Ashley, a former reserve guard as a walk-on with the University of Maine men’s basketball team, will conclude his college career next winter as a graduate transfer at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“All glory to the man above…this has been a long process and everyone who has followed my story, energy and persistence conquer all things! FINALLY happy to announce I will be committing to @SJUHawks_MBB coach Billy Lange and his staff. “Can’t wait to get to work! #THWND,” Ashley said in a recent Twitter post.

Ashley, a native of Los Angeles who attended Bridgton Academy before arriving at UMaine, played in 85 games with one start over the past three years for the Black Bears.

Last winter he played in 24 games, averaging 4.1 points in 12 minutes per contest and shooting 40 percent from beyond the 3-point arc and 86.7 percent from the free-throw line.

Saint Joseph’s finished 14-19 overall last winter and 6-12 in the Atlantic 10 Conference under 24th-year head coach Phil Martelli, who was fired after the season. The Hawks now are coached by Billy Lange, most recently an assistant coach with the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers.

Ashley will be one of three members of the 2018-19 UMaine men’s basketball team who have found new homes for next season under the NCAA’s graduate transfer rule, which allows players who have graduated with a year of remaining athletic eligibility to transfer to another NCAA Division I school and play immediately without having to sit out a year.

Guard Isaiah White is set to play at the University of Portland during the 2019-20 season, while center-forward Vincent Eze will play at Fairfield University in Connecticut.

Another former UMaine walk-on, Lewis Wang, will play this fall at Huntington University, an NAIA school in Indiana.

The 6-foot-1 guard from Taipei, Taiwan, came to UMaine from the Lee Academy postgraduate program and spent the past two years with the Black Bears.

Wang played in 11 games for UMaine last winter and scored 10 points during 38 minutes of action.