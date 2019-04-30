Former star UMaine guard headed to University of Portland as grad transfer

Isaiah White, who ranked second on the University of Maine men’s basketball team in scoring each of the last two years, will spend his final season of athletic eligibility next winter on the West Coast as a graduate transfer at the University of Portland in Oregon.

The 6-foot-5-inch guard from Ellicott City, Maryland, will join longtime former NBA standout Terry Porter, the former Portland Trail Blazers guard and Milwaukee Bucks coach, who is finishing his third year as the Pilots’ head coach.

Portland finished the 2018-2019 season with a 7-25 overall record, 0-16 in the West Coast Conference.

“It’s been quite the journey!” White wrote in a Monday Twitter post titled “Last GoRound!” that announced his decision. “I just wanna thank Coach Terry Porter and the rest of the staff for recruiting me and presenting me an offer I couldn’t pass up. I also want to thank all of the schools that recruited me during the last month and [a] half. It’s only a testament to God’s power and grace.”

White wrote that he will attend the University of Portland’s Pamplin School of Business to pursue his master’s degree in business administration while he completes his last year of basketball eligibility.

White started his college career as a redshirt at North Carolina-Asheville during the 2015-2016 season before spending a year at Harford Community College in Bel Air, Maryland.

He then transferred to UMaine where he played two years, with the first under former coach Bob Walsh and the second under current coach Richard Barron.

White averaged 11.1 points and 4.6 points per game during 2017-2018 despite missing several games with a foot injury. Last winter he averaged 13.5 points and 3.6 rebounds while playing in 31 contests, 25 of them starts. He also shot 41 percent from the field, 30 percent from beyond the 3-point arc and 74 percent from the free-throw line.

UMaine last season posted a 5-27 overall record, 3-13 in America East play.