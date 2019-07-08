Maine man arrested at gunpoint after leading state trooper on chase

A Bath man was arrested Monday morning after leading a state trooper on a chase in Kennebec County.

Christopher Hallowell, 24, was wanted in connection with a “criminal incident” in Shirley on Monday morning, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety. McCausland said details about the Shirley incident will be released by the Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office.

A state trooper spotted Hallowell’s Ford Escape and a chase ensued that came to a quick end about 8:15 a.m. when Hallowell crashed while attempting to navigate a turn at the intersection of Clark and Winslow roads in Albion, according to McCausland.

Hallowell, who was not injured in the crash, was taken into custody at gunpoint, McCausland said. He has been taken to the Piscataquis County Jail in Dover-Foxcroft.

In February, the Libertarian Party of Maine announced that Hallowell, a former executive committee secretary for the party, would be its party’s candidate for the House District 52 seat vacated by Democrat Jennifer DeChant. Hallowell did not get on the ballot. In an April special election, that race was won by Sean Paulhus, the Democratic vice chair of the Bath City Council.

This story will be updated.