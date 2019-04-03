Democrat wins special election for Maine House seat in Bath

AUGUSTA, Maine — Sean Paulhus, the Democratic vice chair of the Bath City Council, easily won a Tuesday special election to fill the Sagadahoc County city’s vacant seat in the Maine House of Representatives over Republican Ken Sener.

Paulhus, 33, won with roughly 67 percent of votes to Sener’s 33 percent in the citywide election on Tuesday. He will take over for Rep. Jennifer DeChant, another Democrat who resigned in February to take a job with Charter Communications, which operates as Spectrum in Maine.

The representative-elect is a Bath native who has served as a councilor for more than a decade and worked in Augusta as an assistant to State Auditor Pola Buckley until he won the Democratic nomination for the seat in February over city council Chair Mari Eosco.

Sener is a retired Navy captain and political newcomer who has worked at Bath Iron Works and IBM. It was an uphill run for him in Bath, where Democrats represent 39 percent of voters to Republicans’ 22 percent. DeChant won her four races with no less than 62 percent of votes.

When Paulhus is sworn in, Democrats will hold 88 of the 151 seats in the House. Republicans control 56, and there are six independents. One seat remains vacant. Voters in Cumberland and part of Gray will vote on June 11 to replace former Rep. Dale Denno, D-Cumberland, who resigned last month citing a lung cancer diagnosis. That district leans Democratic by 3 percentage points.

BDN staff writer Beth Brogan contributed to this report.

