19-year-old seriously injured when loader fell into manure pit has died

The Turner man who was seriously injured Monday when a loader he was operating fell into a liquid manure pit has died.

The Nezinscot Farm said Tuesday afternoon in a Facebook post that Roy Varney, the son of Gloria and Gregg Varney, the farm’s owners, died that morning.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we must announce that Gloria and Gregg Varney lost Roy Varney this morning after an accident. We ask that you be respectful of the family and space and give them time,” the post reads.

The 19-year-old was operating a skid steer loader at Nezinscot Farm on Route 117, also known as Turner Center Road, in Turner when the machine fell into the pit.

He was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Varney, a recent graduate of the Leavitt Area High School in Turner, was among the top Nordic skiers in the state, according to the Sun Journal. He was twice named the Class A Boys Nordic Classical State Champion, and he was also named the Varsity Maine Boys Skier of the Year by the Portland Press Herald.

“Roy lived his life to the fullest both at the farm, in skiing, and in school. Send prayers and share with all who he has touched,” the Nezinscot Farm Facebook post read.