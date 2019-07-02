Maine man seriously injured when loader falls into manure pit

A Turner man was seriously injured Monday when a loader he was operating fell into a liquid manure pit.

The Sun Journal reports that the man, who authorities did not identify, was operating a skid steer loader at Nezinscot Farm on Route 117, also known as Turner Center Road, in Turner when the machine fell into the pit.

He was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, the newspaper reports. Details about the man’s condition were not immediately available Monday.

Nezinscot Farm is owned by Greg and Gloria Varney, and it was the first organic dairy in the state, according to the Sun Journal.