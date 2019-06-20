Friday, June 21, 2019: Farming in the digital age, I didn’t choose my sexual orientation, the dignity of human life

Farming in the digital age

In today’s digital age, it has become easier than ever before for farmers in rural areas to tap into markets beyond their immediate communities and connect directly with consumers to sell their goods at retail rates. But unfortunately there are still many areas in our rural state without access to high speed internet.

That’s why this session the Maine Farm Bureau (MFB) supported Representative Robert Alley’s bill, LD 147, “An Act To Extend Internet Availability in Rural Maine.” This bill directs the State Librarian, the Commissioner of Education and the ConnectME Authority to identify areas of our state that lack broadband coverage to provide libraries within those communities with hotspots so area residents can check use them to gain access to the internet at their home or place of business. The intent of the bill was to build off a successful pilot project targeting Washington County that has since expired.

As a member of the MFB Board of Directors, I would like to thank legislators for their unanimous support of LD 147, as well as Governor Janet Mills for signing this important emergency legislation into law.

This was just one piece of the puzzle considered in Augusta this session to connect our hard-to-reach communities to high speed internet so students and small business owners, like farmers, have the internet access they need to succeed.

Rommy Haines

Fort Fairfield

I didn’t choose my sexual orientation

In response to past comments from now-Vice President Mike Pence: I don’t remember making a conscious decision to be sexually straight — I discovered I was. Sexual orientation isn’t a decision, it’s a discovery. Gay people and straight people are equals. We’re all people, some good and some not so good. Accept us as we are. Don’t make an issue out of something no one has control over.

Charlie Cameron

Addison

The dignity of human life

Way at the bottom of page B3 of last Friday’s BDN there appears a tiny article stating that ” Mills signs bill on abortion coverage.” Actually, our governor has been quite busy signing bills that legalize, and indeed, enhance the capability of bringing about death. Our youngest, most innocent human lives can now be rendered lifeless in the womb more conveniently, and the state government will force both private and public insurance providers to fund this. That means that blood is on the hands of the taxpayers. Hyde Amendment be damned! Maine leads the nation in wholesome “health care.”

And, don’t forget earlier this week our in the Blaine House signed the assisted suicide bill, that is named “death with dignity.” Mills said she wants these assisted suicides to be rare. Sounds alot like “safe, legal and rare,” which was the abortion soundbite years ago. I wonder how many of us will succumb, literally, to pressure not to burden our families and healthcare providers with our undignified, messy and expensive exits.

I urge pro-life advocates in Maine to speak out and vote. The dignity of human life in all of its stages is a gift from God, and is the basis of all human rights. Those claiming to be on the “right side of history” must come to terms with this.

Donald Mendell

Palmyra

Excellent cartoons

In your very interesting 130-years issue, you should have given more than a nod to the excellent political cartoons of George Danby. He submits one every day!

Cherie Mason

Blue Hill